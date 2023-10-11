Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

LCII opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

