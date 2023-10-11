Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now forecasts that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,211 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 291,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

