Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,765 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

