Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,221 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

