Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 41,294 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.