Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,577.21 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,212.64 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,516.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2,524.71. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

