Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock worth $28,942,876 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

