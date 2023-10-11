Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

