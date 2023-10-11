Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

