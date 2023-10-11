Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $520.78 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.08.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.07.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

