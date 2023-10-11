Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.75 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.