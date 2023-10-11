Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $307.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

