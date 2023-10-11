Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

NYSE:TDY opened at $411.11 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

