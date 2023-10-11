Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

