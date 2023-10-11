Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

