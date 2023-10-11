Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.54 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

