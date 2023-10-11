Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.67 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.