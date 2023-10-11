Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

