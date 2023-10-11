Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.93 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.74.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

