Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,225 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.07 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

