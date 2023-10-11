Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,846 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

O opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

