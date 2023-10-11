Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

