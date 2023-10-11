Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

