Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

