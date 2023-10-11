Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,017 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,737,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PCY stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

