Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 222 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $387.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

