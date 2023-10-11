Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 426 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $233.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average is $215.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

