Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,568 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,611,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

