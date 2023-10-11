Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in CDW by 3.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.