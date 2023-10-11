Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,806 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 442,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,736,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,543,000 after buying an additional 162,873 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

