Financial Survey: Suzano (SUZ) versus Its Competitors

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Suzano to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 47.44% 64.65% 17.21% Suzano Competitors 7.59% 18.89% 6.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $9.65 billion $4.53 billion 3.27 Suzano Competitors $5.50 billion $686.61 million 29.22

This table compares Suzano and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suzano and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzano Competitors 113 718 474 49 2.34

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Suzano’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suzano has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Suzano pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 58.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzano has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Suzano has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suzano beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

