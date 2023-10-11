Firestone Capital Management Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.33 and a 200-day moving average of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.