First Merchants Corp Sells 6,732 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.21 and its 200 day moving average is $306.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

