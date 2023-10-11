First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CIBR opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

