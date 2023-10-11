FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.16

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 51695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

FMC Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.57. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FMC by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FMC by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 108,779 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,610,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

