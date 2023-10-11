Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 98 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 886.4% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,905,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day moving average is $273.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.