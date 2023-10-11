Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,933,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Unionview LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

