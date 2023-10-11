Forum Financial Management LP Buys 218 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

