Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 1,964 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $142.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

