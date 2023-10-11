Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 2,877 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,127 shares of company stock worth $23,209,558. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

