Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 5,300 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth $86,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Aramark stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

