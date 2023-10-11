Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

