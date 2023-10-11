Forum Financial Management LP Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

