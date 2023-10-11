Forum Financial Management LP Has $288,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

