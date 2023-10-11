Forum Financial Management LP Invests $214,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.