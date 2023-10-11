Forum Financial Management LP Invests $228,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 393.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 399,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

