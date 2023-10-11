Forum Financial Management LP Invests $243,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

