Forum Financial Management LP Invests $277,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.88 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

