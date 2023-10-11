Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411,197 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 475.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,382,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

