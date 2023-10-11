Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relx by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Relx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.86) to GBX 2,960 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.70) to GBX 3,200 ($39.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,880.00.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

